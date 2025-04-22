After Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF) with Saiyaara. The production house took to their social media to make the announcement and shared that Aneet Padda, known for her roles in Big Girls Don't Cry (2024) and Salaam Venky (2022), will be featuring as the female lead. The movie presented by YRF and produced by Akshaye Widhani will be directed by none other than Mohit Suri. Ananya Panday’s Cousin Ahaan Panday to Make Acting Debut With Director Mohit Suri’s Upcoming Film.

Ahaan Panday To Make Bollywood Debut With Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ Co-Starring Aneet Padda

Introducing Ahaan Panday and his co-star Aneet Padda, YRF shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday (April 22) and wrote, "Yash Raj Films' romantic film Saiyaara, which introduces Ahaan Panday in the Hindi film industry and also stars Aneet Padda as the female lead, is set to release on July 18, 202,5 in theatres worldwide. Prseneted by Aditya Chopra, Directed by Mohit Suri & Produced by Akshaye Widhani , Saiyaara is an intense love story that brings YRF and Mohit Suri together for the first time!"

Ahaan Panday’s Debut Film ‘Saiyaara’ To Release on July 18, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Whos Is Ahaan Panday?

The announcement surrounding Saiyaara has sparked excitement among fans who are curious to know about its lead stars. For the ones who don't know, Ahaan Panday is the cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Born on December 23, 1997, he is the son of Deanne Pandey and Chikki Pandey, who is veteran actor Chunky Pandey's younger brother. His elder sister, Alanna Panday, is a popular social media content creator. Ahaan studied at the Oberoi International School in Mumbai and later graduated from the University of Mumbai.

Ahaan Panday ventured into direction after his studies and worked as an assistant director in movies like Rock On 2 (2016), Freaky Ali (2016) and The Railway Men (2023). According to his YRF profile, Ahaan is also a musician, composer and dancer. He has over 300k followers on Instagram.

Ahaan Panday With Mohit Suri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

Who Is Aneet Padda?

Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday's leading lady in Saiyaara, YRF's next big romantic film, is not new to acting. Born on October 14, 2002, she made her acting debut with Kajol, Vishal Jethwa and Priyamani's Salaam Venky in 2022. Aneet played the role of Nandini in the film. She later starred in Nitya Mehra's web series Big Girls Don't Cry. Talking about her social media, Aneet is not very active on Instagram and only shares work-related updates on the platform. She has over 36k followers on IG. Big Girls Don't Cry Season 1 Review: Pooja Bhatt and Avantika Vandanapu's Coming-of Age Series Doesn't Soar Above Its Ordinary Writing (LatestLY Exclusive).

Aneet Padda’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, known for hits like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Murder 2, promises an emotional story woven with themes of love and heartbreak. Hopefully, we’ll also get to enjoy some beautiful romantic tracks in the film. As excitement builds for Saiyaara, fans can look forward to posters, the trailer, and more updates rolling out in the coming months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2025 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).