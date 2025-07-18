Ahaan Pandey, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's cousin, finally made his acting debut with Saiyaara, co-starring Aneet Padda of Big Girls Don't Cry. The romantic musical is helmed by Mohit Suri, best known for his films Zeher, Awarapan, Murder 2, Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain. The film has been garnering immense attention ever since a teaser for the film was released online. Amid much anticipation, Saiyaara finally hit the big screens on July 18, 2025. Fans have rushed to theatres to watch the talented young actors shine on the big screen in this romantic tale crafted by Mohit Suri. Let us take a look at what netizens have to say about the film. ‘Obsessed With My Brother Since Day 1’: Ananya Panday Shares Unseen Childhood Photos With Her ‘Sweetest Boy’ Ahaan Panday Ahead of His Bollywood Debut With ‘Saiyaara’ (View Post).

‘Saiyaara’ Twitter Review

Ahaan Panday's Saiyaar finally arrived in the theatres today (July 18). Fans who have already finished watching the romantic musical have shared their honest reviews online. As per the majority of reviews, the movie was an entertaining watch, with the musical touch taking the viewer's experience to a level higher. Movie goers said that Siyaara brought back the freshness which Bollywood had been lacking over the past few years. Many said that despite the second half being slow paced, the impactful dialogues, music and strong character development made up for it.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Saiyaara’:

Parising Saiyaara, a user took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "#MohitSuri is back in #Aashiqui2 zone with a #UMeAurHum story and a HAPPY ENDING. I would have preferred a tragic one though. Though slow paced in 2nd half, it's still a grand musical." Another wrote, "Emotionally charged love stories, memorable music, and strong chemistry between newcomer, #Saiyaara is very much worth watching. But if you’re seeking a novel plot or a completely fresh cinematic experience, parts of its storyline may feel too familiar." Check more reviews for Saiyaara below.

Movie Goers Cant Stop Praising ‘Saiyaara’

#SaiyaaraReview - GOOD👍 Emotionally charged love stories, memorable music, and strong chemistry between newcomer, #Saiyaara is very much worth watching. But if you’re seeking a novel plot or a completely fresh cinematic experience, parts of its storyline may feel too familiar. pic.twitter.com/huEG11LrwL — ❤️‍🔥 (@ramu4866) July 18, 2025

Ahaan Panday – the Best Debut After Hrithik Roshan?

#Saiyaara is unbelievable 😍✌️🔥 Mohit suri back once again with his genre . This is the best debut after Hrithik Roshan #AhaanPanday & #AneetPadda nailed it 😍 Music , romance , story , emotion everything you will get in the movie Must watch ⭐ ⭐⭐⭐✨ pic.twitter.com/NNLovcjMyt — Cinema News (@shahzadqrsha) July 18, 2025

‘Mohit Suri Is Back in Aashiqui 2 Zone’

#Saiyaara Review - Sloppy Ending, Lengthy, but enough for Super Hit RATING: ⭐⭐✨ 2.5/5*#MohitSuri is back in #Aashiqui2 zone with a #UMeAurHum story and a HAPPY ENDING. I would have preferred a tragic one though. Though slow paced in 2nd half, it's still a grand musical. pic.twitter.com/2ffUAV8Qfq — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) July 18, 2025

‘Saiyaara Brings Back the Freshness Bollywood Has Been Missing’

#SaiyaaraReview ~ HEART WRENCHING and ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER ! ⁰Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Saiyaara brings back the freshness Bollywood has been missing—youth-oriented, emotional, and heart-wrenching all at once. I have not seen such a FRESH LOOKING FILM in a while 😍 and yes Easy —… pic.twitter.com/hLuJZ8iCKu — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) July 18, 2025

Ahaan Panday an Aneet Padda Shine in ‘Saiyaara’

Written by Sankalp Sadanah and produced by Akshaye Widhwani, Saiyaara has cinematography by Vikas Sivaraman. The film has music by Sachet-Parampara, Tanishk Bagchi, Rishabh Kant, Mithoon, Vishal Mishra, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nisami

