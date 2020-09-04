Akshay Kumar was probably the first Bollywood actor who resumed working amid the pandemic. The actor is already in Scotland with his crew shooting for his next espionage thriller, Bell Bottom. While the makers had earlier dropped the poster of his next thereby also releasing his first look from the movie, these new leaked pictures further give us an insight into what we can expect from Khiladi Kumar's next. Akshay's fandom is going crazy behind his new clicks from the sets and the retro vibe in it is hard to miss. Bell Bottom: Vaani Kapoor Is Excited About the Eighties Backdrop in Akshay Kumar Starrer; Actress Is Watching Old Movies From the Era to Prep Up.

Akshay Kumar plays a spy in the movie that also stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in key roles. Vaani Kapoor has been roped in as the female lead and the actress recently flew to the United Kingdom to join the rest of her team members. Akshay's new pictures from his movie's sets did help us go back in time to witness the magic of the 80s and the retro era that was so popular. From his styling to the cars on the streets, makers have invested a good amount of time in going into detailings and we can't wait to see its final outcome. Bell Bottom: Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi Go Crazy on the Sets of Akshay Kumar Starrer in Scotland (Watch Video).

Check Out the Pictures

Akshay Kumar is currently waiting for his next horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb to hit Disney+ Hotstar. This Hindi remake of Tamil hit, Kanchana will see him collaborate with Kiara Advani and the excitement for which is at an all-time high. Bell Bottom was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on April 2, 2021, but chances are it might be delayed.

