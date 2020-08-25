Actresses Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi are currently shooting for the Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom in Scotland. They shared a glimpse of all the fun from the set on Monday. Lara posted a video on Instagram that also features Huma. Shot on the film's set, the video captures the two actresses acting goofy as they enjoy the sunshine. "It's a Humzamania!!!! Give 2 girls some Scottish sunshine and we'll give you some crazy!!!" wrote while sharing the selfie video, which she tagged #wholetthegirlsout. Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar and Team Kickstart the Shooting of Their Spy Thriller in the Middle of the Pandemic (Watch Video)

"Awwwww Laraaaaaa... I'm glad our crazies collided," Huma responded. Huma also shared the video on her Instagram handle, writing: "Who let the girls out ??!!! #humzamania #crazies #quarantine #scotland #shoot Love this cutie... Post Quarantine Sun." "BellBottom" also stars Vaani Kapoor. Covid safety protocols are being observed as the cast and crew shoot an important outdoor schedule in Scotland. Akshay Kumar Leaves For Scotland With Family To Start Shooting Bell Bottom (Watch Video)

Check Out Lara Dutta's Instagram Post Below:

Along with medical-grade masks and face shields, the production house has made it mandatory for all cast and crew to wear a wrist watch that will constantly monitor their oxygen levels, body temperature, blood pressure, stress level and pulse. The film is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

