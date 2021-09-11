Actress Yami Gautam is glad that fans are appreciating her performance in recently released film Bhoot Police. After receiving messages from fans on social media, the actress shared why getting response from audience matters to her. Bhoot Police: Yami Gautam Looks Ethereal As Maya In The New Poster From The Disney Plus Hotstar Movie (View Pic).

Yami plays the character of Maya, owner of a silawar tea factory in the horror comedy, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Sharing her excitement, Yami told IANS: "It is for the first time that I have tried something like horror-comedy. It was a new and refreshing experience for me. Bhoot Police Motion Poster Out! Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam’s Film's Trailer To Release on August 18.

I am delighted to know that the audience has loved my performance. It motivates me to expand myself as an artist even more." The actress is also gearing up for the release of Dasvi, A Thursday and Lost.

