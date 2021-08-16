The makers of Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam have dropped an update about the film. As the trailer of the movie is all set to release on August 18, 2021. Helmed by Pawan Kirpalani, the movie premieres on September 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Check Out The Motion Poster:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)