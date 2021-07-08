After Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, here comes Yami Gautam's look from Bhoot Police. She is the charming and ethereal Maya. The horror-comedy will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)