Taapsee Pannu is chilling in the Maldives with her sister Shagun and boyfriend, Mathias Boe. And they are making the best of their time there, wearing bikinis, making videos and dancing to Yashraj Mukhate's Biggini Shoot mix. That's the good stuff. By now, if you have access to the internet, which we assume that you have since you are reading this, you must know about the blessed existence of music producer Yashraj, who mixed viral clips like 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?' into songs. Of course, Taapsee is a fan of his quirky music as well. Yo or Hell No? Taapsee Pannu's Colourful Sharara Set by Varun Bahl.

Taapsee and Shagun, along with sister, Evania Pannu, put in a lot of efforts into making this fun video. There multiple shots on different locations. There is a legit choreography in place. A cameo by Mathias. And of course, bikinis for the biggini shoot. After Yashraj Mukhate's Kokilaben's 'Rasode me Kaun Tha' Rap Song, Another Hilarious Mashup of Rakhi Sawant's 'Charsulli Gardulli x Kachra' is Going Viral (Watch Funny Video).

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Post Here:

On the work front, well... Taapsee deserves a vacation before the chaos begins as he has multiple projects to shoot now. We don't know when she'd be free next. She will be seen playing the role of a sprinter from a village in Rashmi Rocket. She'll be seen as cricketer Mitahali Raj in Shabash Mithu. In black comedy, Haseen Dilruba, we'll witness her in a never-seen-before avatar. And finally, she stars in Looop Lapeta, desi remake of the comedy Run Lola Run.

