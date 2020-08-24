Musical artist Yashraj Mukhate made us laugh like anything with his musical mash-up of Kokila Ben and Gopi Bahu. While the internet cannot get over the funny video, Yashraj's Instagram handle is filled with such videos from Indian TV soaps, interviews, videos of TikTokers and a lot more. Among them, we found another funny video and once again we are having a hard time controlling our laughter. In this video, Yashraj gave some background music to Rakhi Sawant who was hurling abuses at some celebrity when the press asked some questions. Yashraj put the words she says 'Charsulli Gardulli' with some fun upbeat music. Help! This Musician Made a Song Out of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' Clip and We Can't Stop Playing It (Watch Video)

And moreover, he added the funny song 'Gadi wala aaya ghar se kachra nikaal' to it leaving Instagram users in splits. He posted the video with the caption, "First collaboration with Rakhi • Charsulli Gardulli x Kachra • Only Rakhi Sawant can say "Yedi" in a way that sounds like a biiig gaali. Toh guys, apne pagal aur yede dosto ko tag kijiye aur comments me bataiye ki ye remix kaisa laga? Kokilaben's 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?' Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here to Stay! Check out Hilarious Posts If You Are as Clueless as the 'Khali Cooker' Jo Rashi Ne Gas Par Chadha Diya.

'Charsulli Gardulli' Inspired by Rakhi Sawant:

The 24-year-old from Aurangabad did not expect the remix of the dialogue from TV show Saath Nibahana Saathiya to go viral so much. While Yashraj is a qualified engineer, he is a music composer by profession. If you are not having a great time or is bored at home, we would suggest you watch Yashraj's mashup videos. You are sure to laugh your hearts out. BTW, how did you like the Rakhi Sawant video? Do let us know in the comments section below.

