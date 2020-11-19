Twitter is a crazy spot as anything and everything trends on the micro-blogging site. It was just a few days ago when a beautiful Tanishq ad was termed as love jihad and ultimately was withdrawn by the brand after severe backlash. Well, now the latest trend we see online is #BoycottBingo and the reason behind the same is Ranveer Singh's latest Mad Angles ad. Well, the ad sees the Bollywood actor tackling the stereotypical question of 'beta aage kya plan hai' by relatives. To which, Singh replies in his own style by throwing some science and space words and makes one and all puzzled. Now, this particular thing has irked Sushant Singh Rajput's fans. Tanishq Ad Withdrawn: How Cyber Bullying Forced Removal of Ad Despite Lovely Message of Interfaith Marriage.

For the unaware, SSR was obsessed with science and space. As an amateur astronomer, he often used to post about his things. Infact, his ‘My 50 dreams’ list also included things like chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week, understand Polynesian astronomy and more. Well, netizens are furious and feel that the alien and spacey reference in the Ranveer Singh Bingo ad is not needed. Check out a few tweets below. Sushant Singh Rajput Gets a Tribute From International Space University In France; The Memoriam Celebrates Him For Being a Strong Supporter Of STEM Education.

#1

#2

Illitrate ppl dont know wht photon and Neutron matters for us🤗 @itsSSR ❤️😘💫#BoycottBingo Forever #BoycottBollywood 💥 I Still Remember Photon in a double slit 💫 n its Defination though pic.twitter.com/KUqbwfucSM — Mrs,Priya Sushant Singh Rajput❤🤗🌱☘️🌳🍀💫💫🕉️ (@PriyaSh78692980) November 18, 2020

#3

#4

Meanwhile bollywood PR finding meaning of photon and paradox #BoycottBingo pic.twitter.com/HFG7MaVsAO — Self Musing Photon (@selfmusing21) November 18, 2020

#5

Anyone against Arnab, SSR & India will have to face boycott. The Nation is in no mood of sparing anyone who stands with anti-nationals or mocks the person who's no more! Zomato & Bingo you didn't see this coming right? @zomatoin @zomatocare#NoRepublicNoZomato#BoycottBingo pic.twitter.com/iv3thIOX9L — Heena Parnani 🔱 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙎𝙎𝙍 (@HeenaParnani) November 18, 2020

Here's The Ad:

Well, we do understand that SSR fans are sensitive when it comes to space and alien talks. However, all the time dragging Sushant's name in everything is not at all needed we guess. Also, we feel that Ranveer's ad has no connection with Sushant anywhere. What's your take on this? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

