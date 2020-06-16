Sushant Singh Rajput Gets a Tribute From International Space University In France; The Memoriam Celebrates Him For Being a Strong Supporter Of STEM Education

Sushant Singh Rajput's death still seems a nightmare we want to wake up from but unfortunately, it is very much real. The actor's passing has come as a huge blow to his friends and family who will now have to find solace in his past work and cherish him with those memories. Anyone who knew the actor certainly knew that he was extremely fond and intrigued of space and celestial bodies. The actor often took to Instagram to share interesting bits from his reading on the topic. The actor's Instagram feed is filled with posts relating to space and who can forget the advanced telescope that was put up at this balcony as he stared into the outer space. Ekta Kapoor Gives Sushant Singh Rajput a Balaji Telefilms Tribute, Shares a Video With the Late Actor's Memorable Moments from Pavitra Rishta.

The actor was vocal about his keen interest in learning about astronomical bodies and had also revealed that he wanted to be an astronaut. In memory of the actor and his space dreams, the International Space University from France paid him a special tribute. In their memorial article, the university wrote, "Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. He had even accepted an invitation to visit ISU’s Central Campus in the summer of 2019 but other agenda priorities prevented him from traveling to Strasbourg." Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Other Celebs Express Deep Shock (Read Tweets).

Check Out the International Space University's Tweet Here:

We @isunet are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well known Indian actor @itsSSR Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. https://t.co/E3GZFHdZdo pic.twitter.com/PAqwY5MGoB — Space University (@ISUnet) June 15, 2020

This tribute is indeed a special one. Sushant has been reported to be so fond of space that the actor had also carried his telescope during the shoot of Sonchiriya because he found out that he could better observe nebulae in Chambal. Well, the actor and his intelligence will certainly be missed.

