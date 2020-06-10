Brahmastra: A Special Preview of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Fantasy Adventure to Release in August 2020?

Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and the crew of Brahmastra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-discussed project, Brahmastra is in the pipeline for the longest of time now. The film was supposed to hit the screens in Christmas 2019 but got delayed and was finally releasing on December 4, 2020. However, with COVID-19 pandemic, its shooting got delayed indefinitely and the makers had no option but to delay it further by a few months. While they are yet to announce a new slot, there are reports about how they are planning to start working on its promotions from this August. From Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, 7 Films of 2020 That Should NOT Follow Gulabo Sitabo’s OTT Strategy and Must Release in Theatres – Here’s Why.

When we say promotions, we don't mean actors making joint appearances or giving interviews, instead the producers are thinking about releasing a special preview that would get the audiences excited for this fantasy adventure. A source close to the development in his conversation with Mumbai Mirror said, "It’s a scaled-up film and they are planning a prolonged campaign with a series of videos leading up to the release like it happens in the West. The first of the lot is expected to be out by August, once the visuals are polished."

Director Ayan Mukherjee is actively working with his post-production team in London and Mumbai while simultaneously working on part two of Brahmastra. He wants to ensure that post the release of part one, he doesn't take any time between part two and part three. Considering it's a trilogy, he wants them to release in short intervals. Brahmastra: Here’s What Ayan Mukerji Did to Avoid Footages of Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Starrer from Being Leaked.

Coming to plot of the movie, the source explained saying, “The franchise is a fight between good and evil to find the most powerful weapon in the universe, the Brahmastra, that’s divided in three parts and hidden in the land of the God." Besides Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo.