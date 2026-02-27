The long-awaited return of the iconic comedy trio Raju, Shyam, and Baburao has hit another significant roadblock. Director Priyadarshan has confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 will not begin filming this year, citing a complex web of legal disputes and copyright claims that have brought the production to a standstill. ‘Bhooth Bangla’: Did Priyadarshan Change Movie Script After Akshay Kumar’s Casting? Producer Ektaa Kapoor Reacts.

Priyadarshan on ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Delay

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the filmmaker broke his silence on the multiple challenges facing the project. He revealed that the film is currently entangled in a "messy" dispute involving both franchise ownership and music rights, involving several high-profile industry players.

Legal Disputes Stall Production

The primary cause for the delay appears to be a series of conflicting claims over the rights to the Hera Pheri intellectual property. According to Priyadarshan, the production cannot move forward until the ownership of the film and its music is legally clarified.

“There are a lot of complications around that," Priyadarshan said. "Even when part three was announced, certain people said they have the rights to the film, while others claimed rights to the music.”

The director also pointed to a public notice issued by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, who claims his label holds the music rights for the third instalment. Additionally, reports indicate that producer GP Vijayakumar has approached the Madras High Court, alleging that his banner, Seven Arts International, holds the original copyright rather than producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

When asked if the film would start shooting in 2026, Priyadarshan said, “Definitely not this year.”

Priyadarshan Addresses Rumours of Discord with Paresh Rawal

Beyond the legal battle, the project has been shadowed by reports of a fallout between the director and veteran actor Paresh Rawal. The actor, who plays the legendary Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, had briefly exited the project last year, leading to rumours of a rift with both Priyadarshan and co-star Akshay Kumar.

Priyadarshan, however, dismissed the idea of any "permanent" animosity. “We have nothing against each other. I've been working with him for a long time,” he stated.

Reflecting on the nature of the industry, he added, “In the film industry, if you share a good relationship with someone, it endures. I've also seen people fall out and then work together again. I don't think there are permanent enemies in politics or cinema.”

The ‘Hera Pheri’ Franchise

The Hera Pheri franchise remains one of the most beloved staples of Indian comedy. The original film, released in 2000 and directed by Priyadarshan, became a cult classic. While its 2006 sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was a commercial success, fans have campaigned for years to see the original trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, reunite under Priyadarshan's direction.

While the current status of the film remains "on hold," the director’s comments suggest that the creative team is ready to proceed once the "technical issues" and courtroom battles are settled. For now, the audience will have to wait even longer to see the return of the residents of Star Fisheries.

