The mystery surrounding Salman Khan’s upcoming patriotic drama, Maatrubhumi, has taken a definitive turn. Following weeks of speculation that the film might skip cinemas due to censorship hurdles, according to Bollywood Hungama, sources have confirmed that the project remains committed to a grand theatrical release, currently targeting May 15, 2026. Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' Retitled 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', New Poster Released.

‘Maatrubhumi’ Drops China References

Originally titled Battle of Galwan, Maatrubhumi draws inspiration from the 2020 India-China clash but has undergone major changes to address diplomatic sensitivities following directives from the Ministry of Defence. The makers have completely removed any mention of “China,” instead portraying the conflict through a fictional “neighbouring country” known only to the core team. Director Apoorva Lakhia and Salman Khan reportedly reshot nearly 40% of the film, introducing a new backstory, adding romantic elements featuring Chitrangda Singh and shifting the narrative toward a more emotional anti-war theme. Reflecting this change, the film now carries the subtitle Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, signalling a move away from direct conflict to a broader message of peace.

‘Maatrubhumi’ OTT Rumours Denied

As reports of reshoots and Ministry apprehensions went viral, rumours suggested the makers might opt for a direct-to-digital premiere to bypass theatrical censorship. However, industry insiders have debunked this OTT escape theory, “There’s a general misconception that there’s no censorship on OTT... Every film that releases directly on streaming platforms also goes through the certification process. Even for a direct-to-OTT premiere, the government must clear the film.” Salman Khan, maintaining his "Mega Star" status, has insisted on a big-screen experience. The actor has reportedly invested heavily in the film's scale, making a digital-only release financially and creatively unfeasible. ‘Battle of Galwan’ Title Change: Salman Khan’s Film to be Called ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’, Actor Shares New Poster (View Post)

'Maatrubhumi' Release Date

In Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan takes on the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the real-life hero martyred in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, positioning the film as a tribute to the nation and its soldiers. As the project gears up for its May release, Salman has already begun work on his next big venture, collaborating with director Vamshi Paidipally on a high-budget action entertainer backed by Dil Raju, targeting an Eid 2027 release. With all references to China removed and the Ministry of Defence closely overseeing the final cut, Maatrubhumi is being shaped as an emotionally driven patriotic film that prioritises national sentiment over political conflict.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bollywood Hungama), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).