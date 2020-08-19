Digital is the new normal and it's a reality we as an audience and Bollywood needs to understand ASAP. The OTT platforms are booming with new shows and movies on a daily basis and there's no stopping to this business. It was after coronavirus hit India, theatres have been temporarily shut across countries, which has made filmmakers go the OTT route. And well, as many releases have already been locked to premiere on Amazon Prime, the latest we hear is that Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 will be also entering the digital territory on the occasion of Diwali 2020. OTT Releases Of The Week: Bobby Deol's Class Of '83, Jurnee Smollett's Lovecraft Country, Swara Bhasker's Flesh and More New Content To Binge-Watch!

If the above report is true it's a piece of huge news for Varun and Sara's fans. Coolie No 1 was supposed to hit the silverscreen in May 2020 but due to the pandemic situation went haywire and the release of the same was pushed to an unknown date. However, now looking at the current situation, theatres are not going to re-open soon and so the makers might have thought of going the Amazon Prime way. Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Next to Stream Directly on OTT if Theatres Take Long to Re-Open? (Deets Inside). Check Out The Tweet Below: #CoolieNo1 to release on @PrimeVideoIN !! The streaming giant will announce many bollywood films, regional movies and release dates of many web series including the much awaited #Mirzapur2 very soon. — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) August 19, 2020 That's not it, as this fresh update also mentions that part two of the web-series Mirzapur is soon going to make its way online. Coming back to Coolie No 1, it is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan and is said to be inspired from the 1995 superhit film by the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. Now, we wait for an official confirmation from the makers on this. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).