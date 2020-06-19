Gone are the days when Friday night was about a Bollywood film releasing in theatres. Why do we say so? As we all know how COVID-19 has led to mayhem in India which has in a way affected the economy of the country. Even the entertainment industry is not spared and so many filmmakers have already gone the OTT way to release their film. While Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo is already out on the digital platform. The upcoming ones are Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi and Jhanvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. However, now it's reported that even Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 might go the OTT route. Varun Dhawan Just Finished Dubbing for Coolie No 1, But The Still Behind Him Featuring Sara Ali Khan Steals Our Attention (View Pic).

As Rajeev Masand in his column in Open Magazine has hinted that Varun and Sara's Coolie No 1 may premiere directly on the Disney+Hotstar if the theatres take a long time to re-open. "Inordinate delays add to the film’s cost which the producers would like to avoid," he writes. Well, according to us even if theatres start reeling films again, it might not attract the crowd it used to, courtesy Coronavirus. Masand in his column also mentions that as many as eight films might steam on our phone soon which includes Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 and more. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Showcase Their Crackling Chemistry for the First Time in These New Stills After Coolie No 1 Wrap (View Pics).

Helmed by David Dhawan, the family entertainer was slated to make it to the big screen on May 1, but due to the deadly bug, the makers could not do so. Coolie No. 1 is inspired by Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film of the same name. In one of the latest posters of the film, we saw Varun wearing a mask. Stay tuned!

