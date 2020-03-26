COVID-19 Outbreak: Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar and Others Extend Their Support to Daily Wage Workers (Read Tweets)

The current coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire world to a standstill. Not just a common man, but even the life of our celebrities have been affected. Right from the film shoots, trailer launches to major events, everything is being postponed. All that being said, one of the greater concern right now is the livelihood of the daily wage earners which have been majorly affected by the lockdown imposed to fight coronavirus. To help the ones in need, Bollywood has united and have pledged their support to an initiative in support of the daily wage workers. COVID-19 Outbreak: Power Star Pawan Kalyan to Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Funds

Directors and actors have come together for a cause and it's indeed good news. From Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar to Karan Johar, celebs have taken to their social media and extended a helping hand to 'I Stand With Humanity' initiative. Check out their tweets below:

Ayushmann Khurrana:

This is a truly noble initiative. I vow to support this & contribute. India & Indians are under threat & each one of us have the power to make a difference. Lets support and care for each other as much as we can in this time of crisis. https://t.co/sMEIVi1LjM #Istandwithhumanity pic.twitter.com/D8y5Ww2YXq — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 25, 2020

Taapsee Pannu:

This one for the daily wage workers. Because we need to do our bit for the ones who work with/for us. If not corona , lack of basic food might take them down. Let’s help them to get through this. pic.twitter.com/kNexQyuJ1w — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 26, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar:

We fully support this initiative sir. We have to be compassionate and more humane in such times.Lets get together and help the ones that are vulnerable and in need. I pledge to contribute https://t.co/Xal0wuIcih#iStandwithHumanity #BMC #ArtOfLiving https://t.co/Xr1YDC15qV — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) March 26, 2020

Karan Johar:

I pledge to contribute and support this initiative! This is a situation that needs all our help ,love , care and support! 🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/VNY3Ud5fWk — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 25, 2020

Sanjay Dutt:

I whole heartily support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home I urge every one else also to contribute online - https://t.co/jxQllDNno7#iStandWithHumanity #ArtOfLiving #BMC #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/X7xbLcMUFu — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 26, 2020

Rajkumar Hirani:

Let’s take care of the daily wage earners. Film fraternity has come together to help wholeheartedly. I pledge to contribute & support this initiative. Request you all to support the daily wage earners. https://t.co/0xWJ03dmw8 #iStandWithHumanity#MahaveerJain#ArtOfLiving #BMC pic.twitter.com/gYNANdbAL9 — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) March 25, 2020

Dia Mirza:

We are in this together. YES we will help #DailyWageEarners get through this with hope and dignity. I am contributing to this effort and i hope many others in our fraternity will do as well 🙏🏻🌏https://t.co/B6l7V3ojrl#iStandWithHumanity #ArtOfLiving #BMC#StayHomeStaySafe https://t.co/EGoXneCE8w — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 26, 2020

A R Murugadoss:

i whole heartily support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home i urge every one else also to contribute online - https://t.co/4tBIGyxRag#iStandWithHumanity #ArtOfLiving #BMC #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/BxORuMOLy9 — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) March 26, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh:

I support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home i urge every one else also to contribute online - https://t.co/4ZMxvRadBJ#iStandWithHumanity #ArtOfLiving #BMC pic.twitter.com/zD69gAL1qT — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) March 26, 2020

For the uninitiated, the 'I Stand With Humanity' cause is a joint effort by the International Association for Human Values, the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian Film and TV Industry. These are the bodies through whom the families of the daily wage workers will get 10 days supply of essential food commodities. Coming back to our Bollywood celebs, it is really powerful to see the fraternity standing for the ones who really matter. Stay tuned!