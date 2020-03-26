COVID-19 Outbreak: Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar and Others Extend Their Support to Daily Wage Workers (Read Tweets)
The current coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire world to a standstill. Not just a common man, but even the life of our celebrities have been affected. Right from the film shoots, trailer launches to major events, everything is being postponed. All that being said, one of the greater concern right now is the livelihood of the daily wage earners which have been majorly affected by the lockdown imposed to fight coronavirus. To help the ones in need, Bollywood has united and have pledged their support to an initiative in support of the daily wage workers. COVID-19 Outbreak: Power Star Pawan Kalyan to Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Funds

Directors and actors have come together for a cause and it's indeed good news. From Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar to Karan Johar, celebs have taken to their social media and extended a helping hand to 'I Stand With Humanity' initiative. Check out their tweets below: COVID-19 Outbreak: Kapil Sharma Donates Rs 50 Lakh To PM Relief Fund For The '#FightAgainstCorona' Cause (View Tweet).

For the uninitiated,  the 'I Stand With Humanity' cause is a joint effort by the International Association for Human Values, the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian Film and TV Industry. These are the bodies through whom the families of the daily wage workers will get 10 days supply of essential food commodities. Coming back to our Bollywood celebs, it is really powerful to see the fraternity standing for the ones who really matter. Stay tuned!