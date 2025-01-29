Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films’ much-anticipated action thriller Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has already taken the internet by storm with its gripping trailer and chart-topping songs. As excitement soars to unprecedented levels, fans can now take the next step in their Deva journey – advance bookings are officially open! Shahid Kapoor Box Office: Before ‘Deva’ Release, Check Out Actor’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies and Where To Watch Them Online.

Adding to the buzz, the makers have unveiled a pulse-pounding video featuring Shahid Kapoor as the intense and unpredictable cop, Deva. This sneak peek offers yet another glimpse of the fierce energy he brings to the role, leaving audiences eager for what’s to come. ‘Deva’: Climax of Shahid Kapoor’s Movie Not Included in Scripts Shared With Its Cast – Reports.

Watch New Teaser of 'Deva':

With just two days to go before the film’s release on January 31, 2025, now’s the perfect time to book your tickets and ensure you don’t miss out on this thrilling adventure.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)