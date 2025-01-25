The much-anticipated film Deva has been keeping not just the audience but even its cast on edge, thanks to its highly guarded climax scene. In a rare move, acclaimed director Rosshan Andrrews ensured that the final scene of the film was kept a complete mystery, even to its actors Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, and Pavail Gulati. ‘Deva’: A Week Ahead of Shahid Kapoor-Starrer’s Release, Makers Share an Exciting Countdown Glimpse of the Movie (Watch Video).

According to an insider source, None of the actors working on Deva received scripts with the climax scene included. “The scripts shared with Shahid, Pooja, Kubbra, Pavail, and others didn’t have the climax scene written. The director wanted to create the same sense of intrigue and anticipation among the cast that the audience will feel when the film releases,” the source revealed.

This unique decision was part of Rosshan Andrrews’ strategy to maintain the element of surprise during the shoot and to ensure genuine, unfiltered performances from the cast. By keeping everyone—including the main stars—in suspense, the director aimed to preserve the authenticity of their reactions and heighten the thrill of the narrative. ‘Deva’: Shahid Kapoor’s Film Faces Censor Cuts, 6-Second Kiss Scene Removed, Receives U/A Certificate?

Ever since the trailer of Deva dropped, fans have been eagerly awaiting its release. The electrifying action sequences, coupled with high-energy tracks like “Bhasad Macha” and “Marzi Cha Malik,” have created an undeniable buzz. Social media is already flooded with requests for the advance booking window to open soon.

Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller that will hit theaters on January 31, 2025.

