Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is shooting for his upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, Deva on Friday treated his fans to another intense glimpse from the movie, calling it his 'aaj ka mood'. Shahid Kapoor Reviews Ajay Devgn's Sports Drama Maidaan, Calls 'Well Made' Film.

Last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid took to Instagram, where he enjoys 46.7 million followers, and dropped an intense click from behind the scenes.

Check Out Shahid Kapoor’s Insta Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

In the black-and-white snap, we can see Shahid looking away from the camera while he is sitting in a car. He is sporting sunglasses. The post is captioned as: "Aaj ka MOOD! #hard #Deva #behindthescenes." Deva: Shahid Kapoor Is ‘Back in Action’ As Makers Share BTS Glimpses From the Sets of His Film, Write ‘Where Thrill Drives Every Scene’ (View Pics).

The movie stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. It was directed by Rosshan Andrrews and Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are the producers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2024 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).