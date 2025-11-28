Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini has been using social media to relive some cherished memories with her late husband and legendary actor Dharmendra. In her latest post, Hema posted a still from the "Ek Hi Khawab" track from their 1977 outing Kinara. She revealed that this is her and Dharam Ji's most beloved memory from the romantic entertainer. Dharmendra Tribute: Prakash Kaur with Sons and Hema Malini with Daughters Host Separate Prayer Meets.

The "Ek Hi Khawab" song enjoys the melodious voice of Bhupinder Singh with tunes scored by legendary R D Burman. "One of the most beautiful memories of me and Dharamji from the movie Kinara. It was directed by Gulzar saab and the song sung by Bhupinderji and music by R D Burman. #memories #memoriesforlife #kinara (sic)," Hema captioned the post.

Hema Malini Shares One Her Best On-Screen Memories With Dharmendra on Social Media – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Apart from "Kinara", one of the most adored Bollywood duos, Dharmendra and Hema Malini have shared the screen in several hits such as Sharafat (1970), Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970), Naya Zamana (1971), Raja Jani (1972), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Jugnu (1973), Pratiggya (1975), Sholay (1975), Dream Girl (1977), Chacha Bhatija (1977), Azaad (1978), Dillagi (1978), Aas Paas (1981) Razia Sultan (1983), and The Burning Train (1980), to name just a few. Earlier today, Hema treated her Insta Fam with another set of rare photographs with late Dharmendra, which she termed as the “treasured” moments from their family archives. She revealed that revisiting these pictures brought back a wave of emotions for her.

Taking to her IG, Hema dropped a string of photographs posing with Dharmendra. A couple of these photographs also included their daughters, Ahana and Esha, flaunting their beautiful smiles as they faced the camera with their father. “Some lovely family moments… simply treasured photos. I know it is a surfeit of photos but these have not been published and my emotions are unfolding as I see these. #memories #family #moments,” Hema wrote in the caption. Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away on November 24. Abhay Deol Arrives Early at the Prayer Meet of Late Superstar ‘Uncle’ Dharmendra (Watch Video).

He had been hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly complaining of breathlessness. Once he received the necessary treatment, he was discharged on November 12 and continued his recovery at home.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Hema Malini). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2025 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).