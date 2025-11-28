The news of superstar Dharmendra’s demise on November 24 left his fans and the entire nation in mourning. The Deol family, in remembrance of the late superstar, on the evening of November 27, has now organised a prayer meeting. Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Pay Their Respects to Late Actor (Watch Videos).

Dharmendra’s nephew and actor Abhay Deol was seen as one of the first few to arrive for the prayer meet, held in Mumbai. Recently, an invite for event had been circulating over social media, and was headlined as, “CELEBRATION OF LIFE” instead of “Prayer Meet” The invite further read, “Dharmendra, 8 December 1935 – 24 November 2025, November 27, 2025, 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm,” followed by the address of the location.

Abhay Deol Seen Arriving at the Prayer Meet of Veteran Actor Dharmendra Ji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

According to reports, singer Sonu Nigam will apparently be seen singing songs of the late superstar at the prayer meet to celebrate Dharmendra. On November 25, almost the entirety of Bollywood, especially many prominent figures, was seen visiting the Deol residence to offer condolences to the grieving family after the superstar passed away on November 24.

In the evening of November 25, veteran superstar and Dharmendra’s friend of almost 5 decades, Jeetendra, was seen visiting the grieving family. Superstar Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan also visited the Deol family to be with the grieving family in times of distress. Actors Varun Dhawan, Jaccky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, were also seen visiting the family to offer condolences.

For the uninitiated, superstar Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89. He had been put on a ventilator a few weeks ago in mid-November, after he faced breathing difficulties. Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Hema Malini, Bobby Deol, Aryan Khan, Suniel Shetty and Others Attend ‘Celebration of Life’ To Honour the Iconic Star in Mumbai (View Posts).

He was soon discharged from the hospital and was brought back home, where his treatments were on. The actor’s wife, Hema Malini, earlier in the day today, had penned an emotional farewell note for her late husband.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Instagram/Bollywood Hungama). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2025 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).