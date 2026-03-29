Aditya Dhar’s spy phenomenon Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its historic rampage at the box office as it enters its eleventh day (Sunday, March 29, 2026). Following a massive 49% growth on its second Saturday, the film is currently witnessing its strongest occupancy levels yet, with family audiences and repeat viewers pushing the Sunday collections toward record-breaking territory. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses INR 1000 Crore, Beats ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Nears INR 850 Crore Mark

As of Sunday afternoon, the film has already netted INR 11.85 crore in early shows alone, bringing its total domestic net to an incredible INR 790.62 crore. Trade analysts at Sacnilk and Variety India project a monumental finish for the day. With evening and night shows seeing near-100% occupancy in major circuits like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Punjab, the Day 11 collection is expected to land between INR 65–75 crore. If these projections hold, the film will cross the INR 850 crore domestic net mark by the end of its second weekend, effectively chasing down the lifetime record of the first Dhurandhar (INR 894.49 crore).

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Breaks Second-Week Records

Dhurandhar 2 is currently performing at a level unseen in Indian cinema history for a second-week film. To put its INR 70 crore (projected) Day 11 into perspective, here is how previous blockbusters fared on their eleventh day:

Film Day 11 Collection (Net) Dhurandhar 2 INR 65–75 crore (Estimated) Kalki 2898 AD INR 41.30 crore Jawan INR 36.85 crore Pathaan INR 28.50 crore

The film's 229-minute runtime nearly four hours has proven to be no barrier, with exhibitors adding late-night shows to keep up with the demand.

'Dhurandhar 2' Crosses INR 1150 Crore Worldwide

Globally, the film has already surged past the INR 1,150 crore gross mark. Having joined Pushpa 2 as the fastest Indian film to hit INR 1,000 crore (achieved in just 7 days), Dhurandhar 2 is now trending toward a lifetime global finish that could challenge the top three highest-grossing Indian films of all time. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Soundtrack Breakdown: From ‘Aari Aari’ to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Qawwali, 7 Classic Songs Powering Ranveer Singh’s Action Sequel.

About the Film

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge serves as a gritty origin story for Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh). The narrative follows his transformation into Hamza, a lethal deep-cover operative navigating the criminal underbelly of Karachi. The film features a powerhouse ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and a surprise cameo by Yami Gautam.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Sacnilk), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).