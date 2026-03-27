Dhurandhar: The Revenge has solidified its status as a historic box office juggernaut, surpassing the INR 1,000 crore mark globally within just one week of its release. As of Day 9, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has amassed a staggering INR 1067.24 crore in worldwide gross collections, officially overtaking the lifetime earnings of major blockbusters including Pathaan (INR 1050 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD (INR 1042 crore). Fact Check: Did Akshaye Khanna SLAM ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Makers on Social Media for Its Political Themes? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Post.

'Dhurandhar 2' Targets 'Jawan' Record

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the espionage thriller is now the second-fastest Indian film to join the elite INR 1000 crore club, trailing only Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. With its current trajectory, the film is expected to challenge the lifetime record of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (INR 1100 crore) by the end of its second weekend.

'Dhurandhar 2' Strong Weekday Hold

The film’s domestic run has been characterised by high-volume openings and steady weekday holds. Dhurandhar 2 opened on March 19, 2026, strategically coinciding with the Gudi Padwa and Ugadi festivals. Following a massive opening weekend where it collected over INR 100 crore net daily for the first three days, the momentum continued into the work week. By the end of its eighth day, the film’s domestic net collection stood at INR 674.14 crore, with a gross total of INR 805.32 crore. Trade analysts report that the film maintained a strong streak on Thursday, collecting INR 49.70 crore and is poised to cross the INR 700 crore net milestone in India by Friday evening.

'Dhurandhar 2' Dominates Overseas Box Office

The "Dhurandhar mania" is not limited to the Indian market. The sequel witnessed an explosive start internationally, raking in USD 22 million during its opening weekend alone. Overseas collections reached INR 261.92 crore within eight days. This international performance was achieved despite stiff competition from the Hollywood sci-fi release Project Hail Mary, which reportedly saw some show cancellations in Indian territories to accommodate the overwhelming demand for the spy thriller. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh Sequel Hits INR 1,000 Crore Worldwide; Beats ‘Pushpa 2’ Hindi Records.

Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Praise 'Dhurandhar 2'

Industry veterans and contemporaries have lauded the film’s scale and Aditya Dhar’s direction. Superstar Rajinikanth described the film as "box office ka baap" (the father of the box office), while actor Nagarjuna praised the "gritty authenticity" and "inspiring" vision of the production. The film's narrative, which blends fictional espionage with references to real-world geopolitical events and recent Indian history, has sparked significant conversation among audiences.

Comparison of Lifetime Worldwide Collections

Film Lifetime Worldwide Gross Dhurandhar: The Revenge INR 1067.24 Cr (9 Days) Pathaan INR 1050 Cr Kalki 2898 AD INR 1042 Cr Jawan INR 1100 Cr (Target)

With the second weekend beginning, trade experts suggest that the film’s limited competition and strong word-of-mouth could push it toward the INR 1300 crore mark, potentially challenging the record set by the first installment of the franchise.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).