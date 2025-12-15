Ranveer Singh made his comeback on the big screen after two years with Dhurandhar. The spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar (URI fame) was released in the theatres on December 5, 2025. The movie opened big and continues to dominate at the box office, maintaining its momentum even as we near the third week. Ten days after its release, the movie crossed INR 350 crore in India. Let us take a look at how much the movie minted on its 11th day. ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Dhuradhar’ Box Office Collection Day 11

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar opened to thunderous numbers, and the Ranveer Singh-starrer is now swiftly cruising its way to becoming one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema in 2025. According to the latest report by trade tracker Sacnilk, the film’s total domestic collections after 10 days stand at INR 350.75 crore.

At the time of writing, Dhurandhar earned around INR 3.75 crore on its 11th day, with the final numbers expected to be more. This takes the total collection of Dhurandhar in India after 11 days to approximately INR 354.5 crore.

‘Dhurandhar’ Dominates Global Box Office!

On Monday (December 15), the makers of Dhurandhar shared an official update about the film’s blockbuster run overseas. The movie collected INR 21.8 crore in Week 1, INR 34.78 crore on Day 8, INR 53.70 crore on Day 9, and INR 58.20 crore on Day 10, taking the total collection to INR 364.60 crore in India. Dhurandhar has now collected INR 552.70 crore worldwide, 10 days after its release.

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Update

The turning point for Dhurandhar came in the second weekend, when the spy thriller witnessed a massive surge. Despite a noticeable dip in the second half of the first week, the movie recovered well in the second week. ‘Dhurandhar’ OTT Release Date in January: Will Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Film Stream on Netflix or JioHotstar? Here’s What We Know.

More About ‘Dhurandhar’

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a star-studded ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. With a runtime of 124 minutes, Dhurandhar is one of Bollywood's lengthiest films. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy who infiltrates the Pakistani underworld after smartly befriending local gangster Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna.

