Disha Patani often gives us all a glimpse of her off screen life on Instagram. She is super active across social media platforms and one just cannot wait to see the pictures that she posts. Besides sharing sexy selfies and workout photos and videos on Insta, she also encourages work of her near and dear ones. This time, Disha posted an anime artwork on her Insta feed and claimed that it is made by her little brother Suryansh Patani. She had shared the pic by captioning it as, “#sketchbysuri my little bro’s art inspired by inhoso”. Baaghi 3: Is Disha Patani's Song 'Do You Love Me' Copied From TroyBoi's 'Do You?' Diet Sabya Feels So!

The minute Disha Patani shated the artwork, it received praises from her rumoured beau, Tiger Shroff’s sister Ayesha. She commented saying, “Amaaaaaaaazing!!!” However, there were many others Insta users, including Diet Sabya, who spotted that Disha’s brother Suryansh Patani wasn’t the true artist behind it. Diet Sabya who is known for calling out plagiarism in fashion and other fields of art, called out Bollywood beauty Disha and revealed the true artist behind that anime artwork. Sharing pictures on its Insta story, Diet Sabya revealed that the artwork shared by Disha was actually a copy of an Argentinian artist’s work.

This artwork is reportedly a fan art of the character Malina from the video game Helltaker. The Argentinian artist had first posted it on its Insta account Inhoso’s in July. Besides the watermark, the picture shared by Disha Patani had everything exactly from the original post.

