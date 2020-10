The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, along with the agency's probe into the death of the Bollywood actor, as both are "inter-linked". The PIL is listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian. The plea, filed by Puneet Kaur Dhanda through advocate Vineet Dhanda, has sought direction to Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed investigation report in the case, after it was reported that her case file is missing or has been deleted. Disha Salian Death Case: Mumbai Police Clarifies the Last Call She Made Was to her Friend, Denies her Dialing 100

Dhanda has urged the top court if after perusal of the same, the court finds it unsatisfactory, then the matter may kindly be referred to Central Bureau of Investigation for further investigation. Salian died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building (Regent Galaxy) in Mumbai's Malad West. "A week later, on the morning of June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide which creates suspicion," said the plea. The plea argued that Salian was in a relationship with actor Rohan Rai, who had appeared in some TV serials, and they were about to get married after the Covid-19 induced lockdown ended. Arbaaz Khan Takes a Legal Recourse, Files a Defamation Suit after His Name Gets Dragged in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian Death Case

"According to a family statement given to Mumbai Police, the family was happy with the relationship. The couple was waiting for the lockdown to get over and wanted to get married immediately. Just before the lockdown, Disha and Rohan had brought 2 BHK flat in the Regent Galaxy building at Malad West.....", added the plea. The petitioner insisted that the deaths of Sushant and Salian are interconnected.

"The Bihar Police reached Malwani Police Station to seek details about Sushant's ex-manager's death. However, the Mumbai Police told Bihar Police that the description of her case has been 'deleted by accident' and cannot be retrieved. This is to be noted that the Mumbai Police investigating officer initially was ready to share the details of the case but things changed after he received a call," the plea claimed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).