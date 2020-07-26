Mumbai, July 26: Actress Divya Dutta is quite shocked to receive a monthly electricity bill of Rs 51,000. On Sunday, Divya took to Twitter and called out her electricity provider for charging her a higher rate for electricity consumption. "Dear @TataPower...what's happening.. a monthly bill of 51000?? Shagun dena hai lockdown ka? Pls sort this asap," Divya tweeted. Last month, several other Bollywood celebrities raised the issue of inflated electricity bill in Mumbai.

Actress Taapsee Pannu had complained about the "insane rise" in her electricity bill for the month of June 2020. "3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill @Adani_Elec_Mum. What kind of POWER are you charging us for," Taapsee had tweeted. Divya Dutta: I Trust Neeraj Pandey Blindly.

Divya Dutta's Tweet

Dear @TataPower what’s happening.. a monthly bill of 51000?? Shagun dena hai lockdown ka? Pls sort this asap. — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 26, 2020

Along with it, she had attached pictures of the electricity bills, showing how she was charged Rs 36,000 for the month of June 2020. The bill for April was Rs 4,390 while the one for May amounted to Rs 3,850 only. Later, the power company clarified the issue and explained why there's increase in the bills.

