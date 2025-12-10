Mumbai, December 10: Shares of companies such as Tata Power ( NSE: TATAPOWER) , Godrej Agrovet ( NSE: GODREJAGRO) , Swiggy ( NSE: SWIGGY) , and Highway Infrastructure Ltd. ( NSE: HILINFRA) , among others, will be in the spotlight today, December 10, CNBC TV18 reported. As soon as the stock market opens for business, investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks during Wednesday's trading session. As they prepare to buy and sell shares today, we bring you a list of stocks to watch out for during today's trading session.

On December 10, Indian equity indices ended on a weak note with Nifty below 25,900. At close, the Sensex was down 436.41 points or 0.51% at 84,666.28, and the Nifty was down 120.9 points or 0.47% at 25,839.65. Scroll down to check the list of stocks that may remain in focus on December 10. Physicswallah Share Price Today, December 9: Stocks of Physicswallah Limited Open in Green as Stock Market Opens for Business, Trading at INR 139.90.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Wednesday, December 10:

Tata Power ( NSE: TATAPOWER)

Share of Tata Power will be in focus on December 10, after it commissioned the 400 Kilovolt (kV) Koteshwar-Rishikesh transmission line.

Godrej Agrovet ( NSE: GODREJAGRO)

Godrej Agrovet Ltd's dairy unit, Creamline Dairy Products, will invest INR 150 crore to build a processing facility in Telangana, the company said on December 08. The plant, to be built on 40 acres, will manufacture value-added dairy products under the Godrej Jersey brand and create more than 300 jobs over three years, the company said in a statement. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 09, 2025: IndiGo, Larsen & Toubro, and ICICI Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Swiggy ( NSE: SWIGGY)

On December 09, Swiggy’s INR 10,000-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer opened, a day after shareholders of the food delivery and quick-commerce major approved the fundraising plan with overwhelming support.

Highway Infrastructure Ltd ( NSE: HILINFRA)

Highway Infrastructure shares will be in focus on December 10 as the firm bagged an order worth INR 328.78 crore on Tuesday, December 9.

On December 09, the price of 24-carat gold rose INR 10 in early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at INR 1,30,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by INR 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at INR 1,88,900. The price of 22-carat gold climbed by INR 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at INR 1,19,560. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at INR 1,30,430 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and INR 1,31,340 in Chennai.

