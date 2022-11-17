Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2 happens to be one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies of the year. For the unaware, the crime thriller is a sequel to the 2015's Drishyam. Also, to note, the film is an official Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. Right from teaser to trailer, the makers have already glued the audiences with an intriguing storyline. The first instalment of Drishyam was a hit and had also garnered positive reviews. Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn Brings Drishyam Recall Teaser In Case You Forgot What Vijay Salgaonkar Was Upto! (Watch Video).

Just in case, you are the one who's super excited from Drishyam's sequel to hit the theatres soon, then here's all you need to know about the movie. Let's get started. Drishyam 2 Trailer: Salgaonkars’ Past Comes Back To Haunt Them; Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran’s Film Promises a Gripping Return! (Watch Video).

Cast - In Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Vijay Salgaonkar. The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles.

Plot - Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the story of the film revolves around a gripping tale of an investigation and a family which is threatened by it. Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar will be seen protecting his family to the extreme.

Watch Drishyam 2 Trailer:

Release Date - Ajay Devgn-starrer crime thriller, Drishyam 2 will release on the big screens on November 18, 2022.

Review - As Drishyam 2 is yet to release at the theatre, reviews are yet not out. LatestLY will update you as and when the reviews are out. Stay tuned!

