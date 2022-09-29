The makers of Drishyam 2 have finally dropped the teaser of the film today and it looks nail-biting. Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta in key roles, the video sees the Salgoankar family hiding pieces of evidence of their crime with an aim to safeguard their dark secret. The movie is helmed by Abhishek Pathak. Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav Look Happy Together as a Family in This New Poster.

Watch Drishyam 2 Teaser:

