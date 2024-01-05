Emraan Hashmi, once labeled as the 'serial-kisser' of Bollywood, recently portrayed the antagonist in Tiger 3. The actor is set to embrace the role of a villain once more in the film OG, marking his debut in Tollywood. Beyond captivating audiences with his intriguing on-screen characters, Emraan has taken the internet by storm with a recent shirtless photoshoot. Sharing a series of monochrome pictures, the actor showcases his impeccably chiselled abs while striking stylish poses in distressed jeans, offering a glimpse of his undergarment. Emraan not only grabs fans' attention with his shirtless look but also makes a strong statement in both style and fitness. With the photos, the actor even penned a witty caption stating, ‘Hmmm .. forgot to wear my T-shirt … again !’ Emraan Hashmi Flaunts His Washboard Abs in This Stunning Shirtless Still (View Pic).

Emraan Hashmi Sets Temperatures Soaring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

