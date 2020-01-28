Hacked Song Tu Jo Mili: Hina Khan Is Tracked by Her Obsessive Lover Rohan Shah in This Romantic Number (Watch Video)

Hacked Song Tu Jo Mili (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Fans of Hina Khan cannot keep calm as the LIT babe is finally making her presence felt on the big screen. The television actress will be seen stepping into Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's flick, Hacked. Set to release on February 7, 2020, the trailer of the movie was lauded by the junta as it saw the actress in a never seen before avatar. With an aim to create a stir around the thriller film, the makers are trying their best. It was just a few days back when the song Ab Na Phir Se was dropped online, and here comes another one titled, Tu Jo Mili. Hacked Song Ab Na Phir Se: Hina Khan Gets Herself Drunk in This Emotional Track Featuring Mohit Malhotra and Rohan Shah (Watch Video).

Composed by Jeet Gannguli, and crooned by Yasser Desai, the latest song sees Hina looking quite hot. The song starts with Rohan Shah telling the actress that he can take the best care of her, to which Khan gets upset and replies him to leave. Later, we see the sizzling babe's romance with Sid Makkar in and outside the pool, but the highlight comes in when we see how Rohan is watching Hina's every move. The song is melodies and basically a romantic one. Hacked Trailer Out Now: Hina Khan's Latest Release Highlights The Perils Of Psychotic Love & Obsession In The Internet Age (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Video Here:

All an all, the song tries to pack a punch on how an obsessive lover can cross all the limits to ruin someone's life. The ending of the song where Rohan says 'your life is Hacked' will give you goosebumps. Talking about the storyline of the film, Hina essays the role of a supreme businesswoman, who is troubled by a 19-year-old kid. The main motto of the flick is to bring forth the issue of cyber-security and online privacy. Coming to the song, what's your take on Tu Jo Mili? Let us know in the comment section below.