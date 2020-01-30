Hacked Song Mehfooz: Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra’s Crackling Chemistry in This Soulful Melody Will Warm Your Heart (Watch Video)

Hacked Song Mehfooz (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Television queen, Hina Khan is all set to make her big-screen debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked. Showing a major threat from today's digital time, the story of the film revolves around Sameera (Hina) whose privacy gets tracked. The trailer of the same was out a while back which saw Sam being stalked by a cyberbully. Now, a new song from Hacked titled as Mehfooz has just dropped online and it will surely pull your heartstrings (if you are into slow melodies). Hacked Song Tu Jo Mili: Hina Khan Is Tracked by Her Obsessive Lover Rohan Shah in This Romantic Number (Watch Video)

The latest song sees Hina and Mohit Malhotra in one frame. Going by it, the tune tells that Hina and Malhotra are childhood friends who come a little close in this one. Composed, penned and crooned by Arko, Mehfooz is a soulful track which narrates the tale of Sam-Rohan's friendship transcending into love. The USP of the song is surely the lyrics and the crackling chemistry of the two stars. Once again, Hina has left us in complete awe with her acting prowess. Hacked Trailer Out Now: Hina Khan's Latest Release Highlights The Perils Of Psychotic Love & Obsession In The Internet Age (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Below:

Hacked will see Hina in a never seen before avatar. The storyline of the flick revolves around the actress, who portrays the role of a successful businesswoman who gets tracked by a 19-year-old lover 24 into 7. The film highlights how cyber-security and online privacy is in danger these days. Coming to the song, what's your take on Mehfooz? Let us know in the comment section below.