Fact Check: Did Mansoor Khan Remove Milind Soman From ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ After Aamir Khan Said ‘Throw Them Out’?

Mansoor Khan's 1992 classic Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (JJWS), starring Aamir Khan, remains one of the most iconic films of Bollywood of all time. The coming-of-age sports drama also featured Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in key roles. However, not many know that the movie faced a lot of setbacks and chaotic moments due to its original cast, which also included actor-model Milind Soman. In a recent interview, Mansoor Khan opened up about the tumultuous journey of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and how Aamir Khan's timely intervention saved the project. Aamir Khan Meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Hosts Special Screening of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' (See Pics).

Mansoor Khan Opens Up on Casting Blunder in ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’

In a recent interview with SCREEN, Mansoor Khan admitted that Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was on the brink of collapse due to his own casting misjudgments. The filmmaker talked about the string of poor choices during the initial stages of JJWS that almost derailed the project. He revelae that 50-60 per cent of the film had to be shot again as he had rejected the right actors and casted the wrong one during the selection.

A Still from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

He said, "I cast a bunch of people, and it was my mistake. It was the wrong cast. Everyone who initially came into the project for one reason or another, I rejected the right ones and picked the wrong ones. We shot for 40-50 days in and around Ooty and Coonoor, then came back to Bombay and shot a lot more, including the songs. But I could see that the film was going nowhere." He said that the film was turning out really badly and had nearly stalled.

How Aamir Khan Helped Mansoor Khan Bring ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ Back on Track

Without taking any names, Mansoor Khan describes the original cast of JJWS as "absolutely unprofessional" who made things miserable not just for the filmmaker but the entire crew. He said, "The person who pulled me out of it was Aamir. He said, 'Throw these guys out. We'll make a good film'." Sharing that he was in a really dark place back then and was also depressed, Mansoor Khan said, "I felt like giving up, but the film's story is about getting up and winning. We threw these guys out. They went to the press, said all kinds of nasty things about me and Aamir. But we didn't respond, our focus was clear - we had a film to make and a good one. And in the end, the result is in front of you."

A Still from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

For the unversed, some of the ousted actors, including Deepak Tijori, had returned to reconcile; however, the role he was cast for eventually went to Deepak Tijori. Talking about the same, Mansoor Khan said, "Some of these people came back to me later, including Milind Soman. They didn't understand filmmaking and came in with strange ideas." ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Movie Review: Aamir Khan’s Earnest but Safe ‘Campeones’ Remake Is Uplifted by Its ‘Special’ Cast (LatestLY Exclusive).

Mansoor Khan Admits Casting Wrong Actors for ‘JJWS’ Including Milidn Soman

Mansoor Khan confessed that it was his mistake to make the wrong casting choices in the first place. He said that Deepak Tijori, who had originally tested for JJWS with Milind Soman and was rejected, later replaced the actor in the film. The filmmaker revealed that he had cast Milind purely on the basis of his looks and physique, which was a big mistake on his end. "I wasn't making casting decisions properly back then," the director said. Aamir Khan 60th Birthday: From ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ to ‘Sarfarosh’, 5 Most Rewatchable ’90s Movies of Bollywood Superstar and Where To Watch Them Online.

Talking about JJWS, the movie follows the story of a teenager named Sanjay who goes against all odds to win an inter-school sports competition. With iconic tracks like "Pehla Nasha" and "Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar", the movie will forever be remembered for its iconic tale of friendship, ambition, and rivalry. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh.

Fact check

Claim : Actor-model Milind Soman thrown out of Mansoor Khan's 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' on Aamir Khan's advice. Conclusion : In a recent interview, filmmaker Mansoor Khan revealed that his cult film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' was on the verge of collapsing due to its original cast, which also included Milind Soman. He shared that it was Aamir Khan who suggested him to remove few unwanted actors to bring the film back on track. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).