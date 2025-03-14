The "Perfectionist" of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, celebrates his 60th birthday on March 14, 2025. Born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Aamir has consistently pushed the boundaries of storytelling, choosing roles that challenge societal norms and spark meaningful conversations. From the inspiring Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar to the Oscar-nominated Lagaan and the record-breaking Dangal, Aamir’s filmography is a testament to his dedication to quality over quantity. His ability to immerse himself in diverse characters - whether it’s the rebellious Ranchordas Chanchad in 3 Idiots or the naïve alien in PK - has made him a household name and a true icon of Indian cinema. Aamir Khan 60th Birthday: 5 Times the Bollywood Superstar Championed Social Causes.

Beyond his on-screen brilliance, Aamir is celebrated for his humility, social consciousness, and commitment to making a difference. Through his television show Satyamev Jayate, he shed light on pressing social issues, earning respect not just as an actor but as a changemaker. As a producer, he has demonstrated a keen eye for thought-provoking subjects, never confining himself to a single genre. From the frothy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na to the brilliant Laapataa Ladies, Aamir understands that not every production needs the star in him.

On the occasion of his 60th birthday, we revisit five of his iconic films from the '90s that have aged like fine wine and continue to hold immense recall value.

1. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Before we cheered for Bhuvan’s mighty six in Lagaan, we clapped and whistled for Aamir’s Sanju as he led Model College to victory against the mighty Rajputs. A loose remake of the American sports drama Breaking Away, this Mansoor Khan directorial remains one of the most beloved sports films in Indian cinema. From its magical soundtrack to its memorable characters, every aspect of this film has become iconic. The full movie is available on YouTube.

PS: Akshay Kumar auditioned for the antagonist role, eventually played by Deepak Tijori, but didn’t make the cut. Milind Soman was initially cast but left the film. Flashback Friday: When Akshay Kumar Auditioned for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander But Got Rejected.

2. Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

This delightful family entertainer, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, features fun performances from Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, alongside then-child star Kunal Kemmu. The soundtrack is fabulous, and the comedy scenes still leave us in splits. Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke is streaming on Prime Video.

PS: Before Aamir, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt were considered for the lead role.

3. Andaz Apna Apna

Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna remains one of Hindi cinema’s most brilliant comedies, capable of making us laugh even after three decades. The screenplay is packed with witty gags and clever Easter eggs, and the performances - Aamir, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor - are simply stellar. Andaz Apna Apna is pure gold. The movie is streaming on Prime Video.

PS: Amrish Puri was supposed to play Mogambo’s twin brother, but the character was written off. ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Completes 30 Years: From Sachin Tendulkar’s Muhurat Shot to Sunny Deol’s Dropped Cameo, 30 Facts About Aamir Khan-Salman Khan’s Cult Comedy That Might Fascinate You!

4. Rangeela

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma during his golden era, Rangeela is one of the finest films about the workings of Bollywood, while also being an enjoyable rom-com. The movie turned Urmila Matondkar into a sultry sex symbol, but it was Aamir’s street-smart Munna who stole hearts. The film also marked AR Rahman’s official debut as a Bollywood composer. Rangeela is available for free on YouTube.

PS: The film led to Aamir boycotting award functions after he felt he deserved the Best Actor award at Filmfare, which went to Shah Rukh Khan for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

5. Sarfarosh

If there’s a list of directors who peaked with their debut film but disappointed after that, John Matthew Matthan would undoubtedly be on it. The director made this fantastic anti-terrorism cop drama which features one of Aamir’s finest performances as ACP Ajay Singh Rathod and one of the best-written cop characters in Hindi cinema. Naseeruddin Shah shines as the antagonist, Gulfam Hassan, a ghazal maestro secretly working as an ISI agent, while Sonali Bendre lights up the screen. Sarfarosh is streaming on Prime Video.

PS: The film features one of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s earliest appearances as a criminal Rathod intimidates during questioning. Siddiqui later starred in Aamir’s production Peepli Live! and shared the screen with him in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

Here’s to Aamir Khan - a legend who continues to inspire with his passion, integrity, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Happy 60th Birthday!

