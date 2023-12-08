With director Siddharth Anand's upcoming biggie Fighter's teaser being released on the maker's official handles on December 8, the film has created much more hype among the fans. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles as air force pilots. Action, drama and romance have always been the heart of movies that connect movie buffs to the Indian cinema. Additionally, patriotic films have also played a similar role amongst the audiences. Fighter has all these ingredients going by its winning teaser. Fighter Teaser: From Aerial Fight Scenes to Bike Pose, Fans Compare Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film With Tom Cruise's Top Gun Movies.

Everyone seems to be waiting for this upcoming aerial action biggie, but this is not the only Air Force-based film Bollywood has ever produced. There are quite a few names on the list, and with trends around the corner, the audiences will be blessed with many more shortly.

Let's look at some Indian films that revolve around the Air Force, leaving a patriotic feel and a sense of pride among the viewers.

Tejas

Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and backed by Ronnie Screwvala, is an aerial action thriller that revolves around the story of a brave IAF female Pilot, Tejas Gill. The story revolves around the lead character being assigned to save an intelligence agent who has been caught behind enemy lines and has sensitive information regarding the country's security. The movie was released on October 27, 2023. Though the film performed poorly at the box office, Kangana’s performance has been well-praised. The movie is currently not released on OTT platforms.

Border

The iconic movie, released in 1997, is based on the real-life Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and is adapted from actual events. The movie was directed by JP Dutta and had a power-packed star cast. The film stars Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Jackie Shroff played an IAF pilot in the movie who had a crucial part to play in the climax of the movie. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video. Fighter Teaser Out! Netizens Go Gaga Over Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Chemistry! From Locking Lips to Romancing on Beach, Check Out the Hot Pics of the Duo.

Gunjan Saxena

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Jhanvi Kapoor, tells the story of an extraordinary woman who battled patriarchy and achieved what she dreamt of. The movie features the story of the first female IAF pilot who went to war. Gunjan Saxena, directed by Sharan Sharma, was released on August 12, 2020. The film is available on Netflix.

The 1982 film stars Shashi Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Rekha in lead roles. The movie is about IAF Pilots, but the fight sequences are given very little time. The film is notable for some rarely seen aerial photography of combat aircraft active with the IAF in the 1980s. Govind Nihalani directed the film. The movie is not available on OTT platforms.

Uri

The Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike needs no introduction. The film is filled with passion and emotions combined with the intense action scenes that keep you glued to your seats. Aditya Dhar directs the movie and features actors Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam, and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles. The movie is based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes on neighbouring Pakistan in 2018 as a response to the Uri terror attack. The movie is available on ZEE5.

High-voltage aerial action combined with a patriotic feel, what more could an avid movie lover ask for! These iconic movies make you drown with nostalgic vibes as you rewatch them and draw parallels with each other. Hrithik Roshan's next, Fighter, is something to watch out for, and he's going full throttle in with his next!

