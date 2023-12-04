The Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has unveiled his character’s look and name from his upcoming tentpole Fighter. The actor will be portraying the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known by his Call Sign 'Patty’. The character belongs to the Air Dragons unit of fighter pilots in the film. Hrithik took to his social media on Monday, and shared the first look.Describing his character of Patty aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, wrote in the caption, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever. #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan #FighterMovie”. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan's Patty Gears Up as Air Force Flight Officer in New Poster From Sidharth Anand’s Directorial (View Pic).

Fighter, which has been helmed by Hrithik’s War and Bang Bang! director Siddharth Anand, traces the journey of Hrithik Roshan as Patty becoming the best Fighter pilot of India. The film also showcases the first-time pairing between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, intensifying the anticipation for unparalleled on-screen chemistry and their individual prowess, promising a compelling display of acting mastery. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan Shares New Pic From His Upcoming Aerial Actioner!.

Hrithik Roshan as Patty in Fighter:

Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania Call Sign: Patty Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever 🇮🇳#Fighter #FighterOn25thJan #FighterMovie pic.twitter.com/os5XkTD3hS — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 4, 2023

Produced and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the movie is set to arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2024 on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.

