We are so excited for this one! Recently, Hrithik Roshan shared a picture from his upcoming aerial actioner Fighter. What more we can say about the picture other than brilliant? Hrithik is wearing an uniform and shared the image with hashtags. "#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter". Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the film together for the first time. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Aerial Action Franchise To Release in Theatres on Republic Day 2023!.

Check Out The Post Of Hrithik Roshan Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

