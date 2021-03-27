The oldest award ceremony Filmfare Awards technical and short films awards took place today (March 27). All eyes were on the winners' list that who would be the lucky one to take the prestigious black lady home. The nominations list was out long back and must say all great works have found a mention. Talking on the same lines, the full winner's list for technical awards is out and going by the looks of it Amitabh Bachhan's Gulabo Sitabo, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji and Taapsee Pannu's Thappad have scored major wins. Farah Khan also bagged the trophy for Best Choreography in Dil Bechara. Check out the list below. Filmfare Awards 2020 Nominees List: Gully Boy, Uri, Chhichhore Bag Nominations; Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor Also Nominated.
Best Action
The award for Best Action goes to #RamazanBulut and #RPYadav for #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior at the 66th #VimalElaichiFilmfareAwards. pic.twitter.com/JxpQ2ZlmzU
Best Background Score
The award for Best Background score goes to #MangeshUrmilaDhakde for #Thappad at the #VimalElaichiFilmfareAwards 2021. pic.twitter.com/ftFKaQQzqL
Best Cinematography
#AvikMukhopadhayay wins the award for Best Cinematography for #GulaboSitabo at the #VimalElaichiFilmfareAwards 2021. pic.twitter.com/pQw1RYgxJf
Best Choreography
The award for Best Choreography goes to #FarahKhan for #DilBechara at the 66th #VimalElaichiFilmfareAwards. pic.twitter.com/oPv7sZ3ZKM
Best Costume Design
#VeeraKapurEe wins the Black Lady for Best Costume Design for #GulaboSitabo at the 66th #VimalElaichiFilmfareAwards. pic.twitter.com/Axdek9AX53
Best Editing
The award for Best Editing goes to #YashaPushpaRamchandani for #Thappad at the #VimalElaichiFilmfareAwards 2021. pic.twitter.com/dlmt0pyfXI
Best Production Design
#ManasiDhruvMehta wins the award for Best Production Design for #GulaboSitabo at the #VimalElaichiFilmfareAwards 2021. pic.twitter.com/oTYLAcayGq
Best Sound Design
#KaamodKharade wins the Black Lady for Best Sound Design for #Thappad at the 66th #VimalElaichiFilmfareAwards. pic.twitter.com/gMnZeJEBmm
Best VFX
The award for Best VFX goes to #PrasadSutar for #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior at the #VimalElaichiFilmfareAwards 2021. pic.twitter.com/vk5OyFrR8R
Best Film (Fiction)
#FilmfareShortFilmAwards : The award for Best Film (Fiction) goes to #Arjun at the 66th #VimalElaichiFilmfareAwards. pic.twitter.com/YT5Tneindb
Best Actor (Female)
#FilmfareShortFilmAwards: #PurtiSavardekar wins the award for Best Actor (Female) for #TheFirstWedding at the #VimalElaichiFilmfareAwards 2021. pic.twitter.com/rmSKYsnQzB
Best Actor (Male)
#FilmfareShortFilmAwards: #ArnavAbdagire bags the award for Best Actor (Male) for #Arjun at the #VimalElaichiFilmfareAwards 2021. pic.twitter.com/2fqOFdJuTa
Best Film (Popular Choice)
#FilmfareShortFilmAwards: The Black Lady for Best Film (Popular Choice) goes to #Devi at the 66th #VimalElaichiFilmfareAwards. pic.twitter.com/wVrZI7tkgo
Best Film (Non-Fiction)
#FilmfareShortFilmAwards: #BackyardWildlifeSanctuary wins the award for Best Film (Non-Fiction) at the #VimalElaichiFilmfareAwards 2021. pic.twitter.com/m8ZGqdItEy
Well, looking at the list above, we feel the winners are well deserved. Also, as the technical and short film winners' list is out on March 27, we feel the main awards announcement is coming soon. Congratulations to the winners. So, do you think that the above list is perfect? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!
