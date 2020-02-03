Filmfare Awards 2020 Nominees List: Gully Boy, Uri, Chhichhore Bag Nominations; Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor Also Nominated

The nominations of the 65th Filmfare Awards are out, and looking at the films and actors being nominated, we can say it is a tight competition. Filmfare Awards 2020 is going for a different sponsor and a venue again, with Amazon getting itself associated with the awards. As for the venue, Filmfare ditched Mumbai to opt for Guwahati, Assam. On February 2, 2020, the organisers hosted the curtain-raiser that was attended by the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, R Madhavan at el. The winners of the technical categories and shorts film categories were also announced then. Filmfare Awards 2020 Technical and Short Film Winners: Hrithik Roshan’s War, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri Score Major Wins (See Full List).

Coming back to the nominations in the creative categories, the usual suspects such as Chhichhore, Gully Boy, Mission Mangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and War got nominations in the Popular category. Article 15, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Photograph, Sonchiriya and The Sky Is Pink got nominations in the Best Film - Critics category. Filmfare Awards 2020: Amidst Call For Cancellation, Bhumi Pednekar Moves To Assam's Bihu Dance In The First Promo (Watch Video).

Among the actors, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Bhumi Pednekar found themselves nominated.

Check out the Full Nominees List below:

Best Film

Chhichhore

Gully Boy

Mission Mangal

Uri: The Surgical Strike

War

Best Film (Critics)

Article 15

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Photograph

Sonchiriya

The Sky Is Pink

Best Director

Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Jagan Shakti (Mission Mangal)

Nitesh Tiwari (Chhichhore)

Siddharth Anand (War)

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Akshay Kumar (Kesari)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Bala)

Hrithik Roshan (Super 30)

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh)

Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Best Actor (Male - Critics)

Akshaye Khanna (Section 375)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photograph)

Rajkummar Rao (Judgementall Hai Kya)

Best Actor In Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Good Newwz)

Priyanka Chopra (The Sky Is Pink)

Rani Mukerji (Mardaani 2)

Vidya Balan (Mission Mangal)

Best Actor (Female - Critics)

Bhumi Pednekar (Sonchiriya)

Bhumi Pednekar (Saandh Ki Aankh)

Kangana Ranaut (Judgementall Hai Kya)

Radhika Madan (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Sanya Malhotra (Photograph)

Taapsee Pannu (Saandh ki Aankh)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)

Gulshan Devaiah (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Manoj Pahwa (Article 15)

Ranvir Shorey (Sonchiriya)

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Vijay Varma (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Amrita Singh (Badla)

Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)

Kamini Kaushal (Kabir Singh)

Madhuri Dixit (Kalank)

Seema Pahwa (Bala)

Zaira Wasim (The Sky Is Pink)

Best Music Album

Gully Boy

Kabir Singh

Kalank

Kesari

Bharat

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya - "Kalank Nahi Ishq" (Kalank)

Divine And Ankur Tewari - "Apna Time Aayega" (Gully Boy)

Irshad Kamil - "Bekhayali" (Kabir Singh)

Manoj Muntashir - "Teri Mitti" (Kesari)

Mithoon- "Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage" (Kabir Singh)

Tanishk Bagchi - "Ve Maahi" (Kesari)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh - "Kalank Nahi Ishq" (Kalank)

Arijit Singh - "Ve Maahi" (Kesari)

Nakash Aziz- "Slow Motion" (Bharat)

B Praak - "Teri Mitti" (Kesari)

Sachet Tandon - "Bekhayali" (Kabir Singh)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Neha Bhasin - "Chashni" (Bharat)

Parampara Thakur - "Mere Sohneya" (Kabir Singh)

Shilpa Rao - "Ghungroo" (War)

Shreya Ghoshal - "Yeh Aaina" (Kabir Singh)

Shreya Ghoshal, Vaishali Mhade - "Ghar More Pardesiya" (Kalank)

Sona Mohapatra, Jyotica Tangri - "Baby Gold" (Saand Ki Aankh)

The award ceremony will happen on the evening of February 15, 2020. Watch this space for more updates on the same.