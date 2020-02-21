From Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone to Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood Via Surrogacy

Bollywood celebs who embraced parenthood via surrogacy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surrogacy is a boon in the field of science. It's an arrangement by a legal agreement, whereby a woman (the surrogate mother) agrees to bear a child for another person or persons, who will become the child's parent(s) after birth. The idea is getting quite popular with the new age couples and they have no inhibitions in opting for this treatment any more. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are the newest names to join the list of Bollywood celebs who embraced parenthood via surrogacy. The couple was blessed with a baby girl and they decided to name her Samisha.

Speaking of Bollywood and surrogacy together, there have been popular names in the past like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aamir Khan and others who prefered surrogacy to welcome their child in this world. Let's have a look at all those names...

Aamir Khan

View this post on Instagram Gehri soch :-) A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Jan 13, 2019 at 7:48am PST

Aamir Khan was probably the first celeb to go in for surrogacy after wife Kiran Rao suffered a miscarriage. The couple was blessed with a son on December 5, 2011, and they named him Azad Rao Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan

View this post on Instagram Another sweet picture from AbRam’s birthday party... #fathersloveoverload A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 3, 2019 at 12:52pm PDT

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan prefered opting for surrogacy to welcome their third child after Aryan and Suhana. Their youngest son, AbRam was born on May 27, 2013, via surrogacy.

Tusshar Kapoor

View this post on Instagram Hello June!!!!!☀️ A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on Jun 2, 2019 at 1:51am PDT

Tusshar Kapoor is a proud parent of his baby boy, Laksshya Kapoor and he opted for surrogacy to embrace parenthood. His little munchkin was born on June 1, 2016.

Lisa Ray

View this post on Instagram Feliz Navidad from Goa. Best Christmas concert @paperboatcollective A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray) on Dec 14, 2019 at 2:03am PST

Lisa Ray was another celeb who prefered surrogacy. She was blessed with twin daughters on September 17, 2018, and she named them Soleil Ray-Dehni and Sufi Ray-Dehni.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone earlier adopted her daughter, Nisha in 2017 and later she announced the birth of her baby boys, Noah and Asher via surrogacy in 2018.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar followed in his good friend, Shah Rukh Khan's footsteps to embrace parenthood. The ace filmmaker was blessed with twins, Roohi and Yash on February 7, 2017.

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek

The couple opted for surrogacy despite having around 14 failed attempts with IVF. However, they were glad that they just kept trying. They were blessed with twin boys, Rayaan and Krishaang on June 3, 2018.

Ekta Kapoor

Like brother Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor too opted for surrogacy to embrace motherhood. Her son, Ravie was born on January 27, 2019.

Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas and wife Deepti were blessed with a baby girl born via surrogacy on May 4, 2018, and the actor thinks to opt for this way was the best decision of their life.