Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Become Proud Parents to a Baby Girl via Surrogacy, Name Her ‘Samisha’

Shilpa Shetty and Fam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's a rejoicing moment for Shilpa Shetty and fam, as they've welcomed a new member to their family. It was on Friday when Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra announced it that they are proud parents to a baby girl via surrogacy. Yep, you read that right! FYI, Shilpa and Raj's second child was born on February 15, 2020, and is named Samisha. "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house," Shilpa said. WATCH! Shilpa Shetty Begins 2020 by Sharing a Healthy Breakfast Recipe.

Shilpa is one of those celebrities in Bollywood, who is always active on social media and we are eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of their baby girl. Shilpa and Raj got hitched with one another on November 2009. The two have been glued to each other through thick and thin. The couple had welcomed their first kiddo (son) Viaan, in May 2012. And now, a daughter, well, Viaan surely has a new company. Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shetty Turns Yoga Teacher for Contestants.

Here's A Cutes-y Moment Between Shilpa and Raj:

With this piece of news, we must say, Shilpa now needs to juggle a lot between mommy duties and work, as, after a hiatus of 13 years, the actress has taken up a Bollywood project. She will be next seen in Nikamma. alongside Bhagyashree's son, Abhimamyu Dassani and newbie Shirley Setia. The movie will hit the screens in June 2020. Coming back to the good news in the Kundra family, we congratulate them on the same. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates on the same.