Gehraiyaan is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. It is all set to be premiered just days before Valentine’s Day. The makers have dropped the film’s posters, trailers and a few songs as well. All of them have been winning hearts and movie buffs just cannot wait for Gehraiyaan to hit the OTT platform. Gehriyaan is jointly produced under the banners of Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films. Ahead of the film’s grand premiere, let’s take a look at some of its key details. Gehraiyaan: ‘Intimacy Director’ Added In The Credits Of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Starrer Leaves Twitterati Surprised, Know More About This Unique Crew Role.

Cast – The Shakun Batra directorial stars Deepika Padukone (Alisha), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Zain), Ananya Panday (Tia) and Dhairya Karwa (Karan) in the lead.

Plot – The film written by Sumit Roy, Ayesha Devitre, Yash Sahai and co-written by Shakun Batra revolves around complex modern relationships. The trailer has dropped a glimpse at the complicated and chaotic lives of four characters.

Watch The Trailer Of Gehraiyaan Below:

Streaming Date And Platform – Gehraiyaan is all set to be premiered on the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video. The film will be released on February 11.

Review – The reviews for Gehraiyaan are not out yet. LatestLY shall update you as soon as the movie’s reviews would be out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2022 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).