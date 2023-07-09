Guru Dutt's cinema is a benchmark that hardly anybody has managed to reach, forget about surpassing it. Many assume that the maverick filmmaker was only obsessed with dark and intense storylines. But Dutt has also directed movies like Mr & Mrs 55, CID and more. Dutt had a vivid understanding of a person's mental machinations which reflected in his art. But would you believe us if we say that Dutt's career in movies began as a dance director? Not Being Able to Save Guru Dutt a Regret for His Siblings, Says Author Yasser Usman.

As per an article in Outlook, Guru Dutt was on a three-year contract with Prabhat Film Company in Pune. He had joined as a dance director, thanks to his training in Udhay Shankar's Indian Cultural Centre. But he obviously didn't stop at that. Soon he started appearing in small roles in movies and by the time contract ended, he had made two friends for life - Rehman and Dev Anand. Guru Dutt Birth Anniversary Special: 7 Lesser Known Facts About the Legendary Filmmaker That You Probably Din’t Know.

Rest as we all know is history. Dev Anand and Guru Dutt's combination has spun several gems and Rehman has been part of many of his directorials. Dutt may have directed only seven films but even now, his movies are the bible for many budding filmmakers.

