Mumbai, September 22: The Legendary actress Waheeda Rehman once shared an interesting anecdote from the shooting of the English version of her film ‘Guide’. In a resurfaced video shared by India’s state broadcaster Doordarshan, the actress can be seen talking about the incident when the director of the English version of the film asked her to kiss the hood of the snake.

She said, "My favourite dance is the snake charmer's dance from 'Guide'. When the movie was being made in English, the director told me in the middle of the dance that, 'You get so lost while dancing that you kiss the hood of the snake'. I said, 'What are you saying? How can I do that?' He said, 'You are an Indian girl, why can't you do it?' I said, 'Indian doesn't mean that we play with snakes'. He said, 'No, I have conceived this shot because when you give this shot, when the shot comes on the big screen, there will be so many claps'".

‘Guide’, which was directed by Vijay Anand, was based on R.K. Narayan’s novel. The film stars Dev Anand as Raju, a tourist guide whose life takes a dramatic turn after meeting Rosie (played by Waheeda Rehman) trapped in an oppressive marriage. The film is considered one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed classics.

Raju helps Rosie pursue her passion for dance, and their relationship blossoms, but ambition, betrayal, and moral conflicts soon unravel his life. The story evolves from romance into a profound exploration of spirituality and redemption, as Raju transforms from a disgraced guide into a revered saint, questioning fate, free will, and faith.

The English version of the film was helmed by Polish-American filmmaker Tad Danielewski. The film is known for S.D. Burman’s music, including gems like ‘Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai’. It remains timeless in its narrative, performances, and cinematic brilliance. It not only showcased complex human emotions but also marked a milestone in storytelling, blending commercial appeal with philosophical depth.

