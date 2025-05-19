We live in a time when Bollywood is truly thriving, especially when it comes to franchises doing excellent business at the box office. At the time of writing, Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, has grossed INR 150 crore at the Indian box office. Sequels are being churned out even when they bear little to no narrative connection to their predecessors - take Kesari Chapter 2 with Akshay Kumar, or the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par, for instance. Some of Hindi cinema’s biggest hits recently have been sequels, such as Stree 2 and the country’s highest domestic grosser, Pushpa 2. ‘Jaat 2’: Sunny Deol To Return for a New Mission in Sequel of Gopichand Malineni’s Mass Entertainer – Check Announcement!

And yet, while sequels and threequels flourish, and cinematic universes emerge whether audiences ask for them or not, some follow-ups remain stuck in development hell - years in the making with no clear end in sight. Just last week, two high-profile sequels saw major casting shakeups as key actors walked away.

Here’s a look at nine hyped Hindi movie sequels that continue to pop up in the news, even if only a couple might eventually see the light of day.

1. Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty

Ever since Phir Hera Pheri became a hit in 2006, there’s been an ongoing demand for a third instalment reuniting Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty), and Baburao (Paresh Rawal). Unfortunately, fans have been waiting nearly two decades. Along the way, the film has seen various false starts and a rotating door of potential cast additions and replacements - John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, and Kartik Aaryan have all been associated at some point. Just a few months ago, fans were thrilled to hear that the original trio would return, with the Hera Pheri director Priyadarshan also coming back. However, the excitement was short-lived as Paresh Rawal has since exited the project. While some reports cite 'creative differences,' Rawal himself has denied that claim. Whether Hera Pheri 3 will proceed without him or is shelved indefinitely remains to be seen. Paresh Rawal Quits ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Actor Leaves Comedy Sequel Co-Starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty Over ‘Creative Differences’ – Reports.

2. No Entry 2

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh

No Entry, released in 2005, was a big hit, but unlike Hera Pheri, it never even got a sequel off the ground. Despite continued efforts from producer Boney Kapoor and director Anees Bazmee, the film has remained in limbo. At one point, a concept was floated that would have seen original stars Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan take on double roles. One major roadblock reportedly has been Salman Khan’s strained working relationship with Boney Kapoor. The project appeared to be finally moving forward with a new cast Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor. But last week, Dosanjh exited the film, again citing 'creative differences.' With that, No Entry 2 is back in uncertain territory. ‘No Entry 2’: Has Diljit Dosanjh Exited Sequel Co-Starring Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor? Here’s What We Know!

3. Brahmastra Part II

A Still From Brahmastra Part I

Among the newer franchises, Brahmastra ended with the promise of a sequel and an ambitious narrative set-up. However, the film received mixed reviews and underperformed relative to its enormous budget. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has since withdrawn from the sequel, especially as director Ayan Mukerji has taken on War 2 for YRF. Although Jio Studios is reportedly stepping in as the new backer, Ayan’s current commitments - and rumours that he might helm Dhoom 4 - make the timeline murky. His work on War 2 will likely determine the fate of both Dhoom 4 and Brahmāstra Part II. It’s been nearly seven years, and all we have so far is talk, and this one was supposed to start its own cinematic universe.

4. Mr India 2

Anil Kapoor in Mr India 2

Boney Kapoor appears again in this list with Mr India 2, a sequel he’s been dreaming of for almost four decades. The original remains iconic, and for years there’s been chatter about bringing back Anil Kapoor as the titular hero. At one point, even his son Arjun Kapoor was linked to the project. Still, nothing concrete has materialised, and it increasingly looks like Mr India 2 may remain just that - a dream.

5. Munna Bhai 3

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in Munna Bhai Inspired ad

The curious case of Munna Bhai 3 began with an official announcement teaser for Munna Bhai Chale Amerika, featuring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reprising their beloved roles. That film was later scrapped due to similarities with Karan Johar’s My Name is Khan. Since then, the sequel has lingered in uncertainty, even as director Rajkumar Hirani delivered smash hits like 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju. While the team frequently assures fans that Munna Bhai 3 is coming - and there was even buzz about a prequel with Ranbir Kapoor - we're beginning to think it's time to let go of those hopes.

6. Andaz Apna Apna 2

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna

When it was released in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna flopped at the box office but later became a cult classic thanks to its television runs. Despite its now-legendary status, a sequel has never come to fruition. An animated version was once in development but got shelved due to copyright issues. Both Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have shown interest in a sequel, but realistically, the comedy landscape has evolved significantly since the ’90s. Recreating that same magic may no longer be possible. ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Re-Release: ‘Shola Shola Tu Bhadke’ – Know All About New Song Added in Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s Timeless Comedy.

7. Dhoom 4

Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in Dhoom 3

It’s ironic that Dhoom 4 hasn’t happened yet, given the financial success of each previous instalment. Since Dhoom 3 in 2013, though, the franchise has gone quiet. One possible reason is that its recurring returnees - Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra - lack the star power to match increasingly high-profile villains, as seen when Aamir Khan stole the show in Dhoom 3. Rumours of a reboot have been swirling for years, with names like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar attached at different points. Most recently, Ayan Mukerji has been linked to the project, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal reportedly in talks to star. But until the production house confirms anything, it’s all just speculation.

8. Don 3

Don 3 Announcement Logo

Like Dhoom 3, Don 2 released in 2013 and did reasonably well. Yet Don 3 never came. Two main issues plagued the project: director Farhan Akhtar’s complete shift in focus to acting, and Shah Rukh Khan’s dissatisfaction with the scripts. Finally, a few months ago, the makers confirmed SRK’s departure and announced Ranveer Singh as the new lead, even releasing a teaser. The response was lukewarm. Kiara Advani was later cast as the female lead but may be stepping back due to her pregnancy. Vikrant Massey is rumoured to be playing the antagonist. Production is supposedly moving forward with a new female lead, but until cameras roll, it’s hard to stay optimistic.

9. Go Goa Gone 2

Go Goa Gone Leads and Directors

Go Goa Gone ended on a cliffhanger in 2013, teasing a much-anticipated sequel. Since then, stars like Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Vir Das, along with directors Raj & DK and producers Maddock Films, have all pledged that the zombie comedy follow-up is still coming. Yet nothing concrete has happened. At this point, it’s safe to say our hopes for Go Goa Gone 2 have… well, gone.

