After Diljit Dosanjh walked out of No Entry 2, it seems the curse of long-gestating sequels has struck again - this time affecting the cast of another highly anticipated film. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal has exited Hera Pheri 3, with a source close to the production citing "creative differences" as the reason. When contacted by the publication, Rawal confirmed his departure with a terse, "Yes, it’s a fact," but declined to elaborate further. It remains to be seen whether the makers will recast his role or attempt to persuade him to return. ‘No Entry 2’: Has Diljit Dosanjh Exited Sequel Co-Starring Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor? Here’s What We Know!

Paresh Rawal Walks Out of Hera Pheri 3

