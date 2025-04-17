‘Jaat 2’: Sunny Deol To Return for a New Mission in Sequel of Gopichand Malineni’s Mass Entertainer – Check Announcement!

In an exciting update, Sunny Deol has confirmed that he will be returning to the big screen with a powerful new mission in Jaat 2. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to announce "Jaat 2," where he is all set to reprise his titular character in the highly anticipated sequel. ‘Jaat’ Movie Review: A Mind-Numbingly Violent and Boring ‘Telugu’ Potboiler, Incidentally Starring Sunny Deol (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sharing the poster, Sunny wrote in the caption, “#Jaat on to a New Mission!#Jaat2.” The poster also highlighted the names of producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad, with Mythri Movie Makers continuing to support the sequel. While Sunny Deol's return has been confirmed, no further cast announcements have been made yet. The upcoming action drama will be directed by Gopichand Malineni. Interestingly, Deol announced the sequel to the action-packed entertainer just a week after the release of the first instalment in theatres.

Sunny Deol Announces ‘Jaat 2’

Jaat, which was Sunny Deol's first pan-India action film, also marked the Hindi directorial debut of Gopichand Malineni. The movie features Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist, with a supporting cast that includes Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles. While the film garnered mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, audiences have largely applauded its high-octane action sequences and the powerful performances by both Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. The action-drama Sunny Deol's first on-screen partnership with Randeep Hooda. The film hit theatres on April 10. ‘Jaat’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Sunny Deol Registers His Second-Best Weekend Collection – Check Out Actor’s Top 5 Opening Weekend Grossers.

Speaking about the film, Sunny Deol had earlier said, “This journey of this film had begun during Gadar 2. We all were very excited about it, we were about to start a beautiful film, and after following many directors, Gopi agreed to do the film. We met in Goa, and he said he would direct the film and had another story to narrate. He narrated to me the story of "Sorry Bol" (laughs). And with 'sorry, sorry, sorry,' he pulled me into the entire film and story, and this is how we made Jaat.

