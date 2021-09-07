Tiger Shroff has praised his idol, Hrithik Roshan, when a fan questioned the action hero about who among the two is a better dancer. Tiger entertained his fans on social media with a question and answer session. A user asked him: "Who is the better dancer, you or Hrithik Roshan sir?" Hrithik Roshan Flaunts His Sexy Biceps, Shares a Drool-Worthy Monochrome Picture on Instagram!

Pat came the reply: "@hrithikroshan hands down ba**s to the floor is way better." Tiger even shared a behind-the-scenes video from the song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' from their film 'War'. Tiger later shared a video of him on the photo-sharing website doing somersaults into the bed. Tiger Shroff Grooves to Insta Popular Sri Lankan Song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’, Gets a Compliment From Hrithik Roshan.

"Quarantine diaries...day 4. And no I'm not crazy...yet," he wrote as the caption for the video, which currently has 1.9 million views. On the work front, Tiger has a big list of films coming up. He will be seen in the Ahmed Khan directorial Heropanti 2, Ganapath and 'Baaghi 4'. According to reports, Tiger is gearing up for an overseas shoot schedule for Heropanti 2 from September 10.

